'Emotional day': Rugby fundraiser helps raise £3,000 in honour of boy with rare genetic disease

A fundraising event and sponsored walk to help a young Rugby boy with a rare genetic condition has raised £3,000.

The fun day and walk were held to raise awareness of rare genetic diagnosis Creatine transporter deficiency - a condition suffered by local boy Oscar - and to raise funds for the Association for Creatine Deficiencies.

Creatine Transporter deficiency (CTD) is a mutation in the SLC6A8 gene and affects just 350 people in the world, causing symptoms including delayed speech/no speech, autistic traits, ADHD traits, delayed development, heart symptoms, seizures, low muscle tone and intellectual delay.

The fundraising target was initially £1,000, but over £3,000 has already been raised, with money still being donated, and the family have now decided to make it an annual event.

Kelly, husband Mike and their children at the fundraiser.

Oscar’s mum Kelly, who does not want to reveal their surname, said: “The family fun morning in Dunchurch was an amazing way to show others what CTD is and bring adults and children together for a fun morning. We had cakes all homemade by my amazing mum, silent auction, a raffle for a signed Chelsea shirt, facepainting, bouncy castles and softplay.

“It was amazing to see so much support for us as a family and did make me feel quite emotional after the months of planning it was so worth it.

“Friends, family and people we hadn't even met wanted to support and raise money to help a great cause. Thank you to everyone who donated to this great organisation.”

She added: “The hardest thing about having a child with a rare genetic diagnosis is there are not many parents in the same boat and we want to support other parents out there and let them know they are not alone, along with raising awareness of CTD & Children with disabilities.”

Fun and fundraising in Dunchurch.

Kelly also thanked Emerald House Associates for printing and donation, Angelika Art Therapy for providing facepainting, Ace Line Plant for a donation to the silent auction, and JT roofing for the donation of the Chelsea shirt.