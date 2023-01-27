Emotional exhibition in Rugby brings together family, friends and survivors of New Cross Fire

Guests on Saturday included Rugby Mayhor Carolyn Watson-Merret, Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, Cllr Brenda Dacres, Deputy Mayor of Lewisham, and James Rogan, who co-directed Uprising with Sir Steve McQueen.Cllr Watson-Merret said: "It was a privilege to attend the closing event for the New Cross Fire 1981 exhibition, which saw a community come together to reflect on the lives lost and share treasured memories of those who were so cruelly taken away."For so many survivors, family and friends, the emotional impact of the events of 42 years ago remains raw to this day, but all show dignity and a determination to keep the memories of loved ones alive and make sure our community grows stronger, together, moving forward."Yvonne Ruddock's 16th birthday party took place on 18 January 1981 at her family home in New Cross Road.Just weeks earlier, Yvonne had celebrated Christmas in Rugby. Her family had moved to south London in the 1960s after living in Rugby for many years and returned to the town regularly for family holidays.Yvonne was one of 13 black teenagers and young people killed when a fire tore through the house in the early hours. Patrick Cummings, 16, and 18-year-old Humphrey Brown had travelled from Rugby to attend the birthday party but never returned, while Yvonne's 22-year-old brother, Paul, also lost his life.Black communities in the capital, regularly targeted by the National Front, assumed the fire had been started by a petrol bomb and the tragedy quickly brought to a head long-simmering tensions over the perceived racism of the Metropolitan Police, tabloid press and the establishment.A largely peaceful Black People's Day of Action saw 20,000 people take to the streets of London for a protest march on 2 March 1981, but a month later riots broke out in Brixton, sparking a summer of clashes between police and black and Asian communities in major cities across the country.No one has been charged in connection with the New Cross fire. An inquest into the 13 deaths took place in 1981 and recorded an open verdict.Gerald Butler QC, a retired judge appointed deputy coroner in order to hold a second inquest in 2004, referred to a 14th victim of the New Cross fire.Anthony Berbeck escaped the fire by jumping out of a second-floor window but struggled with his mental health following the tragedy.Judge Butler said the 20-year-old took his own own life in July 1983 "following the trauma brought on by the fire."The second inquest also recorded an open verdict.Four decades on, the New Cross fire remains a significant chapter in the fight for racial justice in Britain, with the BBC documentary Uprising winning a BAFTA in 2022 for best factual series.