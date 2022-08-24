Enchanting hotel near Brinklow up for major national award

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coombe Abbey Hotel.

A hotel near Brinklow is hoping to make it a quadruple success at a major national awards ceremony.

Coombe Abbey Hotel has been shortlisted for Best UK Unusual Venue at the MIT Awards 2022 – a prize it has scooped three times in the past.

The national ceremony recognises the most impressive establishments and organisations within the events industry and this time Coombe is up against venues including Liverpool Cathedral, the Tower of London and Alton Towers.

It will learn if it has picked up the top prize at a ceremony in London on Friday, September 9 at Evolution London.