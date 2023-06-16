Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

End of an era as popular town centre gift shop closes doors in Rugby

Etcetera, in Regent Street, is closing in August
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST

An independent gift shop in Rugby town centre is closing its doors in August.

Etcetera owner Bev Thomas is retiring at the end of the shop’s 20 year lease.

The Regent Street shop has made a solid name for itself over the years, selling unique gifts, designer bags, jewellery and fashions.

Most Popular
Bev Thomas at the tenth birthday of the shop.Bev Thomas at the tenth birthday of the shop.
Bev Thomas at the tenth birthday of the shop.

Bev said: “We’ve been through Covid, retail downturns, out of town shopping centres to name but a few, but the time has come for me to put my feet up a bit more and enjoy my retirement.“I must give a big thank you to all my staff who have been with me for many years and I really appreciate their loyalty and hard work. I’d like to say a very big thank you to my customers who have made Etcetera a success.

There’s a sale on until mid August.

Bev added: “It is sad, but we are going out on a high.”

There's a sale on at the shop until August.There's a sale on at the shop until August.
There's a sale on at the shop until August.
Related topics:Rugby