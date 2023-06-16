An independent gift shop in Rugby town centre is closing its doors in August.
Etcetera owner Bev Thomas is retiring at the end of the shop’s 20 year lease.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Regent Street shop has made a solid name for itself over the years, selling unique gifts, designer bags, jewellery and fashions.
Bev said: “We’ve been through Covid, retail downturns, out of town shopping centres to name but a few, but the time has come for me to put my feet up a bit more and enjoy my retirement.“I must give a big thank you to all my staff who have been with me for many years and I really appreciate their loyalty and hard work. I’d like to say a very big thank you to my customers who have made Etcetera a success.
There’s a sale on until mid August.
Bev added: “It is sad, but we are going out on a high.”