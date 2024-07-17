End of an era as Rugby bookshop closes doors after 52 years in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-standing independent bookshop in Rugby is closing its doors for the last time after serving the Christian community in and around the town for 52 years.

The Christian Bookshop, in Castle Street, will shut up shop in six weeks after supplying bibles, jewellery, devotional books, cards, gifts and music for five decades.

Staff announced this week: “It’s sad after 52 years but the footfall recently as been disappointing not enough income to cover costs.

"It’s the place itself that will also be missed when the door closes.

"We value your prayers for our staff and trustees at this time.”

