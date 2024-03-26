End of line for Rugby fishing business that's been reeling in customers for 62 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the end of the line for a much-respected Rugby fishing tackle business that’s been reeling in customers for 62 years.

Family-run Banks & Burr, in Claremont Road, closes its doors on Saturday, March 30.

The business was started in a shed by father and son Reg Banks supply bait to local anglers.He was soon joined by his son-in-law Dave Burr. This progressed to a small shop in Claremont Road and Banks & Burr was born.

An old picture Dave and Rosemary outside the shop.

The business recieved a boost in 1965 when Dave won the All England National fishing competition in the King Sedgemoor Drain, with a record weight of 76lb 9oz. It made the Guinness book of world records.The following year he captained the England team on the River Thurne in Norfolk.

Brian Froggatt, a well known fly fisherman, joined the business in the 1970s and trading continued from the rather cramped premises which eventually took over the whole building.

When Reg passed away, Dave’s son Carlton Joined the business and developed the mail order side which led to expansion to the property next door.Carlton’s wife Joanne then became a partner in the business, in charge of accounts.

Carlton said: “We are reluctantly closing the shop after an incredible 62 years in business.

Front page news: Dave won the National Angling Championships in 1965.

"With anglers now buying online, shops on site at fisheries and parking at our location becoming more difficult we believe the time is right.”

Staff would like to thank everybody who has supported the business over the years.