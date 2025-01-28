End of road for landmark Rugby car dealership business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A landmark car dealership firm in Rugby is closing its doors at the end of the week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allen Ford, in Leicester Road, is one of 50 dealerships being axed under plans set out to half its dealer network by 2025.

Staff were not able to comment on job losses at this stage.

A spokesman for Allen Ford in Rugby said: “Effective from 31st January 2025 our Ford Sales & Service operation at Rugby will close permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen Ford in Rugby is closings its doors. Picture: Google Street View.

“Communications in the form of letters and emails have been sent to as many customers as possible to inform them.”

In 2020, the brand said it would be cutting dealerships by nearly half as it looked to improve profitability at dealerships.

The plan was to increase profit by expanding the sales area of the dealerships that continued to work with them.

A Ford spokesperson said: "We have been actively restructuring the dealer network over the past several years to better align with the evolving needs of our business and deliver enhanced service.

“It is also worth noting that all but three of the dealerships impacted have retained their Ford Authorised Service section, so they are still operating just without a retail arm.”