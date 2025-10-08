End of the road for award-winning Rugby coach company that's been part of community for 35 years

An award-winning independent coach company has come to the end of its journey after 35 years in Rugby.

James Pak, owner of Jamesway Travel, said the business never fully recovered from the Coronavirus epidemic.

He said: “After much thought, and with a heavy heart, I’ve decided that Jamesway Travel will be coming to an end after 35 amazing years of coach holidays and we will be closing the end of March 2026.

"Like many independent businesses, especially in travel and leisure, we never fully recovered from the Covid years. With fewer customers and rising costs, it feels like the right time to bow out gracefully and for me to step into an active retirement.”

Time to say goodbye...James with his loyal staff Sarah and Ann.

Travellers are invited to board one more time for the Jamesway Travel Farewell Tours.

James added: “I want to say the biggest thank you to all of our lovely customers who have supported Jamesway Travel over the years.

"You’ve given us the chance to trade for 35 years, and I hope we have given something back in the form of happy holiday memories and community support along the way.

“Special thanks must go to Sarah and Ann for their excellent work, and Robinsons Coaches and their brilliant drivers who have helped make so many of our tours special.”

James’ business has taken happy travellers to a number of destinations since opening.

The farewell tours will run until March 30, 2026.

James said: “These will be a chance to enjoy some favourite destinations, share memories, and travel once more with friends old and new.

"From the bottom of my heart – thank you for the memories.”

Visit https://www.jameswaytravel.co.uk/latest-holidays-updates/ to find out about the final trips.

We’re really sorry to hear the news about Jamesway Travel closing. James Pak has always supported the Rugby Advertiser, along with endless charities and community projects over the years.

Send your photos and memories to [email protected] so we can enjoy one last trip with a special gallery.