Energy renewable company partners with JA Solar to power the future of renewable energy

An experienced Midlands energy renewable company has announced a strategic partnership with the largest world-wide manufacturer of solar panels.

Coventry-based Voltacon Energy Systems is a new UK partner of JA Solar, who are based in Shanghai in the People’s Republic of China.

As part of the agreement, JA Solar will supply Voltacon with multi-megawatt shipments of their premium 440W and 600W bifacial solar modules, also known as dual-glass panels.

The business, which is based at the Burnsall Road Industrial Estate in Coventry, has already noticed an increase in activity to its website – www.voltaconsolar.com – for the premium solar panels which boast an impressive 26 per cent efficiency and last for 30 years giving customers an investment that continues to generate electricity and pays back faster over time.

Stefanos Kandilidis, Managing Director of Voltacon Energy Systems, met representatives from JA Solar at the Intersolar Europe trade show in Munich, Germany, last summer.

He said this is an important milestone in the history of the business which was set-up in 2011 and sells products to customers throughout the UK and exports to Europe, mainly Greece, Spain, Italy and Romania.

“We wanted to expand our business and add another important supplier of solar panels to the range we sell,” Stefanos said.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to drive innovation and excellence in solar energy solutions.

“Voltacon is committed to expanding the reach of off-grid electrification, delivering large-scale utility projects, and providing cutting-edge hybrid systems for residential use.

“With JA Solar’s high-quality solar cells, we are poised to deliver the next generation of solar panels that ensure maximum power output and long-term reliability.

“Through this partnership, Voltacon is not only delivering superior solar panels but also reinforcing our commitment to creating a sustainable future.

“The combination of high efficiency, exceptional design, and long-lasting performance makes these panels ideal for a wide range of uses.

“Since we started selling products from JA Solar, we have had impressive sales because they are such a well-known brand.

“Solar panels are becoming increasingly favourable because of the cost of electricity and gas and since they are VAT free to install in households and the new Labour Government is supportive of solar and off-shore wind initiatives there is a very positive attitude to this kind of energy supply.”