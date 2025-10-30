“Enough is Enough”: Hillmorton residents unite to protect Rainsbrook Valley against homes plan

Hillmorton residents fear for the future of Rainsbrook Valley if plans to build more than 700 homes are given the go-ahead.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hillmorton has been proposed for housing development as part of Rugby Borough Council’s Local Plan review.

Alun Williams, spokesperson for the Hillmorton Residents Group (Hillmorton Voice) said it would “overwhelm local infrastructure, threaten vital green spaces and diminish the quality of life for the entire community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it would also cause severe problems for roads, schools, healthcare, and the environment.

Campaigners make their feelings known outside Rugby Town Hall earlier this year. Picture: Gillian T Photography.

Alun said: “Our community has already done more than its fair share.

"With 4,200 homes still to be built nearby, we simply can’t cope with more. Our roads are gridlocked, schools are full, GP surgeries are overstretched, and now developers want to destroy our last green valley.

"Enough is enough.”

The group is calling on all residents, businesses, and supporters of sustainable development to join their campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A community event is being held by Hillmorton Voice at The Bell, Hillmorton, on Friday, October 31, from 7pm to 11pm. The evening will feature live music from Major Lee & The Dukes and Lost Navigation, as well as opportunities to learn more about the campaign.

“This fight isn’t just about Hillmorton – it’s about the future of Rugby,” Alun added.

"We urge everyone who cares about protecting our countryside, the Rainsbrook Valley, and our community to stand with us. Come to the event, sign our petition, and make your voice heard.”

A spokesman for Rugby Borough Council, said: “Rugby Borough Council continues to gather evidence and review all responses received.”

There will be a further public consultation in early 2026.