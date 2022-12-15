Enterprising Rugby firm receives international recognition for dedication to community, staff and environment

“It’s a great way for businesses to demonstrate that they really are part of the community, and that fact came through loud and clear when speaking with Michelle, David and their team – many of whom are Rugby residents.”

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey with Michelle Carvell, COO & Director of Lorax EPI and David Markham, CTO & Director of Lorax EPI

An enterprising Rugby firm has received international recognition for dedication to community, staff and the environment.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey visited the team at Lorax EPI, a local data and technology company which works with global household brands to help them manage their packaging data and meet the ever-changing demands of legislation and reporting.

Advertisement

Michelle Carvell, Lorax’s Director, invited Mark to discuss not only the importance of the work they do with internationally recognised companies but also the company’s recent success in achieving B Corp status.

Mark also spoke with Michelle and David Markham, also a Director at Lorax, about the challenges the wider packaging sector faces with environmental issues now foremost in the minds of consumers.

Advertisement

Mark said: “This was my first opportunity to meet with a company which has achieved B Corp status and having spoken with them about what it entails, it is certainly something I will be encouraging others to consider. It’s a great way for businesses to demonstrate that they really are part of the community, and that fact came through loud and clear when speaking with Michelle, David and their team – many of whom are Rugby residents.”