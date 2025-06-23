Entrepreneur expands popular Leamington eatery thanks to council backing

Female entrepreneur Mandi Attarani is celebrating the third anniversary and expansion of her Leamington restaurant A Good Catch after receiving a vital loan from Warwickshire County Council’s Local Communities & Enterprise Fund (LCE), delivered by the Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust (CWRT).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Regent Street in Leamington, A Good Catch is a restaurant that specialises in freshly prepared Hawaiian poke bowls. Mandi was inspired to open the restaurant in 2022 after identifying a gap in the market for a healthy alternative to processed fast food outlets. A former hairstylist Mandi decided to pursue her passion to bring delicious poke bowls to the local area.

However, setting up a business post pandemic has come with its challenges. Like many start-ups Mandi experienced cashflow difficulties which led to her experiencing some debts. She found it difficult to access lending from the usual High Street banking routes who were unable to support her. It is here that CWRT stepped in to help by providing an affordable finance option that has helped her to repay her debts, manage her cash flow and invest in the future growth and marketing of her business. Recently, the business celebrated its third-year anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandi Attarani, Owner of A Good Catch said: “Food is my passion and during the pandemic I noticed the lack of healthy food options available locally. As a busy businesswoman with a family, I understand the pressures of putting healthy home cooked meals on the table. I wanted to create a restaurant with a menu that offers an alternative to processed fast food.

Interior at A Good Catch

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved so far, but it’s not been without its challenges. When I experienced financial difficulties, I struggled to access finance. Unfortunately, traditional lenders turned me away, and that’s when I found out about the LCE Fund provided by Warwickshire County Council via CWRT. It changed everything. As a start-up I’ve faced unplanned financial hurdles, but the loan has helped me to repay debts, manage my cash flow and invest in the business. I’ve also been able to buy a new car and look at ways to advertise my business. Without the right support, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Sheridan Sulskis, CEO of CWRT added: “A Good Catch is exactly the kind of business we exist to support. As an ethical lender, CWRT is here to fill the gaps left by mainstream providers, particularly for early-stage businesses that may not meet traditional credit scoring thresholds or lack a strong balance sheet or security to lend against. Mandi is not only passionate about being her own boss, but she is also creating local employment and contributing to the economy. By offering accessible finance where traditional lenders fall short, LCE is proud to help entrepreneurs like Mandi to unlock their potential. These are exactly the kinds of outcomes we aim to empower through our lending.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The LCE fund has made a huge impact across the county, supporting small businesses to grow by offering accessible finance where traditional lenders aren’t able to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want Warwickshire to have a thriving economy and the LCE fund supports this vision and has helped to unlock the potential of local entrepreneurs, like Mandi, who needed that extra level of support.”