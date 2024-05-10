Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s been an 'eruption of anger' in Thurlaston as villagers fight to stop massive warehouse plans.

Campaigners turned out to have their say on Richborough Commercial’s proposal for 28 acres of warehouse development between the village and Symmetry Park.

Dr Holger Allroggen, chairman of Thurlaston Parish Council who organised the meeting this week, said: “It has caused an eruption of anger here.

“If the plan went ahead, it would tower over the village and would be visible for miles including from Draycote Water and villages beyond.”

The site adjoins Symmetry Park. Picture: Google Street View.

He said a village survey about the development prompted 94 responses from 80 separate households.

“Since there are only 120 households in the village, this is an overwhelming majority of the residents here,” added Dr Allroggen.

"All responses were against the promotion and most very strongly so.

"Their feeling is so strong that many will move if this promotion goes ahead. In view of the strength of feeling here, Thurlaston Parish Council has engaged a barrister to help us oppose this promotion.”

He said people living in the village want the plan ‘stopped in its tracks’.

Dr Allroggen added: “If this development was to proceed, it would lead to loss of the semi-rural aspect of this area enjoyed not only by local villagers but by many residents of Rugby who come out here for strolls, hikes, cycle rides and more.”

A spokesperson for Richborough Commercial said the warehousing would boost the local economy.

They said: “We have signed a promotion agreement to bring forward new industrial and logistics space on land adjoining the M45/A45, on the edge of Thurlaston, Rugby.

“The 29-acre, non-greenbelt site has the potential to deliver up to 460,000 sq ft of warehousing.

“The proposed development will enhance the Symmetry Park offer while generating new jobs and boosting the local economy.”