A special event is being held in Rugby tomorrow, Thursday, where Cemex will reveal details of plans for what it says will be a ‘sizeable development’ at its works in the town.

The company is heralding it as a move to reduce CO2 and says it would be a considerable investment in its Rugby operation – coming soon after it shifted its UK headquarters to Coventry.

The plans will be presented at a public exhibition tomorrow, Thursday, May 11, at St Matthew’s and St. Oswald’s Church Hall, Lawford Road, Rugby, between 2pm and 8pm, with Cemex aiming to submit a planning application next month.

Its director of cement operations Phil Baynes-Clarke said: “Cemex is a major employer and investor across the West Midlands, and we are proud to be based here.

The Cemex plant in Lawford Road, Rugby. Photo: Google Street View.

“Our Rugby Cement Plant is home to the largest cement kiln in the country and this planned investment will benefit our customers, the region and the wider environment.

“Climate change is a major issue for us all and this project represents a further step on the continued journey to reduce CO2 in every tonne of cement we produce.”

Ahead of full details being released, it says its plans represent a sizeable development to allow the site to make use of materials in the final milling stage that improve the sustainability of the cement product, as well as enhance the milling capacity and other improvements to manufacturing capabilities.Last year, Cemex signed up to the West Midlands Net Zero Business Pledge.

