'Every individual has unique strengths': Rugby firm wins top accolade for inclusivity

A Rugby manufacturer has scooped a top accolade for inclusivity at an annual awards ceremony which recognises outstanding contributions to supported employment.

Lisi Aerospace was presented with the social value award at the British Association for Supported Employment (BASE) presentation evening after being nominated by Charlotte Smith, Team Manager of Warwickshire Supported Employment Service (WSES).

WSES customer Rhiannon, now employed at Lisi Aerospace in Butlers Leap, and HR Manager Kirstie Kennedy attended the ceremony in Manchester.

Warwickshire County Council’s Lead Commissioner of Strategy and Commissioning Service Manager in Employability and Skills, Fay Winterburn, was also shortlisted for the Disability Confident

Charlotte Smith (WSES Team Manager at Warwickshire County Council), Steven Convery (Business Skills Advisor at Warwickshire County Council), Kirstie Kennedy (HR Manager at Lisi Aerospace), Rhiannon (HR Administrator at Lisi Aerospace) and Claire Dougan (WSES Employment Support Advisor at Warwickshire County Council.

Ambassador category for demonstrating leadership and advocacy, pushing for policies that go beyond mere compliance.

Kirstie has been instrumental in Lisi Aerospace’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation in employment by pro-actively engaging with WSES to create more inclusive job opportunities and

fostering a supportive working environment by organising industry tours and holding informal sessions for people to explore job opportunities and experience the workplace firsthand.

One of Lisi Aerospace’s most notable achievements is restructuring a 12-hour shift pattern into two six-hour shifts, enabling people with learning disabilities and/or autism to share full-time roles.

This innovative approach has led to paid employment opportunities, with three former WSES customers now permanent staff members and two others on paid work trials.

Kirstie said: “From the very beginning, WSES has supported us every step of the way by helping us to look through a different lens and take a different approach.

“It’s hugely rewarding to see the WSES customers flourish and thrive in a manufacturing environment; they have brought so much joy to our teams.”

Charlotte Smith, Team Manager of WSES, said inclusive employers don’t just provide jobs – they create opportunities for everyone to thrive by unlocking the potential of each individual and building

a stronger, more diverse workforce.

She added: “Every individual has unique strengths. We connect them with employers who understand the value of diversity and inclusion, creating workplaces where everyone can contribute, grow, and succeed.

“Lisi Aerospace has put their social value policy into action by amending their processes and I wanted them to be recognised for that – to encourage other employers to do the same.”

As Warwickshire County Council prepares to launch the Department for Work and Pensions’ ‘Connect to Work’ programme this Summer, the Skills Hub is seeking employers willing to embrace

diverse talent pools and access support from its team of experts to ensure successful placements and receive fully funded ongoing support.

More information is available from https://skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/supportive-employers-1/warwickshire-supported-employment-service or by telephoning 02476 796462 or by emailing