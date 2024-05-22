Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The landlords of a popular Rugby town centre pub have been told they have 12 weeks to get out.

Loyal punters at the William Webb Ellis are outraged at Marston’s decision to remove Derek and Karen Owen from the pub.

The couple have worked for the brewery for 28 years.

They first go behind the bar at the Warwick Street venue 17 years ago and planned to stay at the pub for another three years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek and Karen Owen.

But the brewery has other plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek, 65, said: “All our punters have been coming in saying they are absolutely sick at the news.

"This isn’t just our business, it’s our home. To hear we have 12 weeks to leave is an absolute disgrace.”

After the coronavirus lockdown, Derek and Karen were the lessees of the William Webb Ellis.

The William Webb Ellis pub. Picture: Google Street View.

“Marston’s wanted the lease back after lockdown, which was fair enough,” Derek went on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already served 18 months of the three year agreement we signed after lockdown. It is now, 18 months into that very contract, that the brewery have pulled the plug on this agreement.”

Last year Derek had his own battle on his hands.

"I got cancer in my neck and had to have radiotherapy,” he said,

"I lost nearly five stone. The brewery asked what we wanted to do and after getting the all clear, we decided we wanted to carry on as agreed.”

The area manager delivered the news to the couple this week.

Derek said: “We are still in shock.

"I’m worried that the stress could affect my health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scores of people have taken to Facebook to show their support for the couple. A petition to stop the move has been organised by pub supporters.

Nickie Brightwell, one of the Arden Angels fundraisers for cancer services who lives in Rugby, said: “I’m absolutely gutted.

"Derek and karen are some of our biggest supporters. We use the pub for a lot of events including our monthly bingo.

"It’s absolutely awful and I want Marston’s to seriously think about what they are doing. Derek and Karen are the Webb Ellis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Facebook, Bob White said: “This is disgraceful treatment of long serving loyal landlords who over the years have kept the place going when others in the town have closed, not to mention the fundraising.”

A Marston’s spokesperson said: “We have decided, over a period of time, that the pub needs to operate under a different agreement to reach its potential for its guests and the operator, the current licensees are aware of this.

"The William Webb Ellis is not closing.”