‘I’m sorry for those who are losing their jobs’

The Rugby branch of a video game retailer is among those being closed.

Game, in Rugby Central, will trade until January 7.

Christie Marie, who is assistant manager of the Rugby branch, said: “We all are really sad that Game is going; it's been a big part of Rugby for so many years.

The store is closing in the New Year. Picture: Daniel Evans

“We are in the process of redundancy and they are exploring alternative employment in the company for those of us in management. However, it would come with a pay cut and less hours which isn't ideal for most of us.”

She said the team have made some great friends over the years.

"We will miss our customers,” Christie added.

Daniel Evans, who is a big fan of Game, said: “I’m gutted.

"I’ve been a regular shopper in Game for ten years, since it was Gamestation. Considering it’s always been quite busy, I presumed it would survive the economic pressures of the High Street for at least a little while longer.

“Rugby precinct will feel that little more empty now.”

The store is now selling all its stock with a closing down sale sign on the window.

“I feel really sorry for all the employees who have lost their jobs,” added Daniel.

Benedict Derrick said the closure comes as no surprise.

He said: "With Game trying to reduce its stores, physical games not being as popular anymore (pandemic helped with that), and rent in Rugby sky-rocketing, it was inevitable. I think the only reason it kept going was being one of the few places to sell toys after the Entertainer closed down.

“A lot of reasons for me to go into town have now lessened. The only reasons for me to go now is for a quick shop, Rugby Theatre or The Scrum.”

We have contacted Frasers Group, which owns the brand, for a comment.

Game was bought out by business magnate Mike Ashley's then Sports Direct in June 2019 as part of a £52million deal.

But by January 2020 it had announced plans to close 40 of its more than 300 stores across the UK.