&Evolve celebrates 10-years of transforming workplace culture in the UK

An award-winning team of employee and culture experts is celebrating its first decade, of helping household names including TrustFord, Chester Zoo, ISG, Dunelm, UKTV and BUPA and many SMEs, to improve workplace culture and employee relationships, resulting in positive effects on business performance.

Headquartered in Warwick and founded in 2015 by Amrit Sandhar (formerly known as The Engagement Coach) &Evolve has delivered tailored programmes and 1:1 training to hundreds of UK businesses, with an approach to leadership based on trust, wisdom and authenticity at its core. Using qualitative and quantitative methods, the company identifies prominent issues on the minds of employees, advising on effective ways to improve relationships.

Amrit Sandhar, CEO and founder, said: “I am extremely proud to have reached this milestone. What started off as a dream, at a time when employee engagement just wasn’t working, has become an invaluable service for businesses across all sectors.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has been part of our journey, and I look forward to another decade of improving engagement and developing better leaders.”

Stephen Acheson, CEO of AG Paving and Building Products Limited said: “if you are considering working with &Evolve, I could not recommend them more highly, and the value you get from such a project, is really truly immense. We enlisted Amrit and his team to provide us with the Culture and Values programme.”

A major milestone was the transition from The Engagement Coach to becoming &Evolve, in 2023. The change reflected substantial growth of the company and its mission to help people unlock their full potential.

Another key development is their Values Alignment Index® survey, a unique tool enabling companies to assess the degree of human values alignment among teams, driving better cohesion and working relationships.

In 2024, Amrit was a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, for the Best Service Industries Entrepreneur in the Midlands. Further plans include international expansion for the company.

The 10-year anniversary will be celebrated throughout the year with a series of campaigns and insightful thought leadership available online and on the company’s podcast, Work Unplugged.

Top ten key moments in the history of &Evolve:

1️. 2015 - &Evolve was founded on 13 April. It secured its’ first client TrustFord within eight days.

2. The first office was opened in 2016

3. In 2016, Amrit hired his first employee who happened to be his wife, Kam Sandhar.

4. In 2017, the organisation hosted its first Employee Engagement Conference on the banks of the River Thames, at the Milbank Tower, where over 70 HR Directors and CEOs attended, a conference designed to challenge the way we engage, so we all create amazing workplaces, where organisations and people thrive.

6. In 2020, Amrit was Finalist for the IoD Midlands Director of the Year whilst the organisation achieved Finalists for The Learning Awards for the category of ‘Innovation in Learning’, Finalists for the CIPD People Management Awards for the Best L&D Strategy Private Sector, and Finalists for the HR Excellence awards in the same year. And in 2021 the organisation became finalists in the SME National Business Awards

7. In 2020, the organisation became an approved Apprenticeship provider, taking on Carole Castle as their Apprenticeship Manager, whilst also broadening its offering to include employee engagement surveys.

8. In 2023 the organisation won the bronze award for our management training programme for Chester Zoo in the BIAZA (British & Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums) Awards.

9. In 2024 the Values Alignment Index® was launched, redefining recruitment and values

10. In 2025 &Evolve has won record-breaking tenders. Whilst the organisation celebrates 10 years of transforming workplace cultures, the team can never forget their dear friends, who were so instrumental in the success of the organisation: Craig Spivvy and Alison Milton, both gone too soon. A painful reminder of life’s fragility.