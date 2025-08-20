&Evolve moves office to Warwick Technology Park as growth continues

A multi-award-winning team of employee and culture experts headquartered in Warwickshire, is relocating to larger premises at Warwick Innovation Centre this month, as part of the company’s next phase of expansion.

Passionate about developing great cultures to drive greater productivity and performance, the &Evolve team understands the challenges organisations face when looking to improve their culture and performance.

For over a decade, they’ve translated theories and science into practical applications, providing their clients with new and important skills. The team has helped organisations from SMEs to household names, such as BUPA, Chester Zoo, Dunelm, Asda and TrustFord.

Founder and CEO Amrit Sandhar said: "As we help organisations create healthier, more purpose-driven workplaces, it’s important that our own space reflects the same values. Our new office at the Warwick Technology Park, will give us the space to grow while staying true to our expertise, including technology, and our ethos of putting people first."

The new space reflects &Evolve’s ongoing commitment to creating environments where people can thrive. The move also supports the company’s continued growth and enables the team to collaborate better and to support its growing client base.

&Evolve is looking forward to welcoming their newest team member, adding further expertise to its growing consultancy. Ali Brown, who is a Lead Occupational Psychologist and Executive Coach, will join in September.