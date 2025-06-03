Ex-police hostage negotiator to share crisis tactics with Warwickshire business owners

An ex-police firearms officer and international hostage negotiator is set to headline a business event in Warwickshire this June, bringing tactics from the world of crisis response to local business owners looking to reset and refocus.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Perfect B.E.M., who spent over 30 years in the Metropolitan Police and led negotiations during armed standoffs and international kidnaps, will speak at ActionCoach Warwick's GrowthCLUB.

Perfect served on the elite Hostage and Crisis Negotiation Unit at New Scotland Yard, working on high-profile kidnap cases on behalf of the UK Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also made history as the first woman Inspector to lead armed response units without prior firearms experience.

GrowthCLUB is a business growth and planning workshop for business owners in Warwickshire and the West Midlands. It is ran by ActionCOACH Warwick and Kevin Riley.

Since leaving the force, she’s become a best-selling author and business owner, teaching business leaders how to manage pressure, resolve conflict, and have difficult conversations without spiralling into chaos.

“I’ve seen what happens when communication fails - in the most extreme situations,” says Nicky. “Most people won’t face a hostage scenario. But in business, we deal with pressure, emotion, and decisions that affect lives and livelihoods every single day. The same principles apply.”

GrowthCLUB is hosted by Kevin Riley, a well-known Warwickshire business growth coach and former £20 million business owner, now helping local SMEs scale with less stress and more structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A one-day strategic planning workshop taking place on Wednesday, 25th June at Ashorne Hill Hotel and Conference Centre.

Nicky Perfect Author

Joining Nicky on the speaker line-up is Paul Wearmouth, creator of WOW Customer Service, who’s worked with brands like Top Cashback and Property Mark to transform how businesses turn service into sales.

The quarterly event promises no fluff, no filler - just fundamental strategies for business owners, senior leaders, and entrepreneurs who want to take control of their next 90 days and build a solid plan for Q3.

Videos of what business owners can expect on the day, as well as testimonials and clips of the speakers, can be found on the booking link below.

Event Details:

Kevin Riley, Business Coach at ActionCOACH Warwick and at GrowthCLUB.

Ashorne Hill, Leamington Spa

Wednesday 25 June

£199 + VAT – includes printed 90-day planner, lunch, refreshments, and post-event drinks