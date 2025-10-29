"Excited to celebrate a year of laughter and connections": Village pub near Rugby marks first year since reopening

A village pub near Rugby is celebrating its first year since reopening.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being closed for nearly three years, the Olde Coach House in Ashby St Ledgers, has been carefully restored under the guidance of Mark Higgs in partnership with Wells & Co.

In its first year back, the pub has welcomed the local community with open doors, hosting charity fundraisers, village gatherings, and providing a space for clubs and community groups to come together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through these efforts, The Olde Coach House has once again truly re-established itself as the beating heart of the village.

Celebrations at the Olde Coach House.

Alongside hosting a range of community-focused events, the team lead and managed by Sylwia Zychowicz have overseen a complete transformation of the pub’s environment and menu.

Mark said: “This first year at The Olde Coach House has reminded us just how powerful pubs can be in bringing people together.

"When we took it on, we knew it had the potential to be something special again - a space for laughter, for local causes, for everyday connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pubs are the beating hearts of their communities, and seeing this one come back to life with such warmth and energy has been incredibly rewarding. Sylwia and the team have done an outstanding job and deserve so much recognition. We cannot wait to celebrate with everyone who’s supported us over the past year.”

The pub’s interior has been ‘zoned’ to create distinct experiences: the front of the pub offers a warm, cosy space for casual drinks and relaxed bites to eat, while the rear provides a more formal dining area for those seeking a traditional restaurant experience.

On the menu, customers will find British classics such as beer battered haddock, ribeye steak and cider braised pork belly alongside some seasonal specials created by Head Chef Gil. Behind the bar, there’s a fantastic selection of craft beer, including a range of Brewpoint-brewed beers from Wells & Co, cask ale, wine and cocktails.

Philippa Stanbridge, Retail Development Manager at Wells & Co, added: "This anniversary isn’t just about a successful year of trading, it’s about a village getting its pub back, and a pub finding its purpose again.”

A celebration party will be held on Friday, November 14. The evening is free to attend and will include a drink of arrival and entertainment throughout the night.