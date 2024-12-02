Excitement builds ahead of Young High Sheriff finals in Rugby

The finals of a highly-anticipated competition for young people take place at Rugby High School on Wednesday.

The concept behind the ‘Young High Sheriff for a Day’ competition is to give the winner some real experience of the duties and responsibilities the High Sheriffs undertake.

The 690th High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Rajvinder Kaur Gill is the King’s representative in the county for all matters relating to the judiciary and the maintenance of law and order.

The High Sheriff said: “Students across the borough of Rugby have excelled in sharing their ideas about why they want to be Young High Sheriff for a Day.

The event takes place at Rugby High School. Picture: Google Street View.

"They have given this ancient role a modern focus. I look forward to seeing their ideas for crime prevention develop.”

The competition has been made possible by partnership working and sponsorship from: Rugby High School; The Mayor’s office at Rugby Borough Council; Warwickshire Police; Heart of England Community Foundation and Rugby First; and Moore and Tibbits, solicitors in Warwick.

Cllr Ward, said: “Championing the borough’s young people has been the theme of my mayoral year, so I was delighted to support the Young High Sheriff for a Day competition and get involved in the judging.

“It was fascinating to hear the students’ fresh perspectives and innovative ideas on crime prevention, which not only demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues but also highlighted the valuable contribution young people can make to our communities when engaged and listened to.”

Competition entries have been judged at two levels by a group of professional and community judges: Cllr Simon Ward, Mayor of Rugby, Sophie Hilleary, 2023 High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Eric Wood OBE DL, former deputy Police and Crime Commissioner and previous chief executive of Warwickshire Police Authority, Simon Jones, retired deputy head of Myton School and Emma Daniell, deputy Police and Crime Commissioner.

Sophie said “As an ex-High Sheriff, to read everyone’s entries has been very humbling”.

Both the High Sheriff and the Mayor of Rugby will invite the new Young High Sheriff to assist at some of their future engagements.