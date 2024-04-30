Excitement hots up for local foodie vying for triple national awards success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brazilian-born entrepreneur is making a big mark on her new community in Leamington, after being named as a finalist for three national awards.

In June she will learn if she’s been named Outstanding Entrepreneur or Start-up of the Year in the Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Women Awards and Business Start-up of the Year in the Business Success Recognition Awards.

The recognition follows the launch, in January, of Bianca’s new pilot TV show championing local businesses – and now reaching over 32.5k followers on Instagram alone, with some of the episodes reaching 3.6k views on YouTube in less than 24 hours - and growing.

Bianca filming an episode of her show

Bianca said: “I feel honoured to be acknowledged, not just for an award, but also as an entrepreneur starting out. It's a surreal feeling when your ideas materialise. I am proud and also grateful to everyone who nominated me, and I hope we can keep inspiring our community.”

Bia’s Kitchen Show highlights some of the best of the area’s foodie scene when it’s streamed to audiences twice monthly on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook.

It is an extension to the successful Bia’s Kitchen brand and features local independent chefs and restaurateurs cooking signature dishes as well as Bianca’s own top tips and recipes.

The passion project also marks the latest chapter on a journey of reinvention for the 44-year-old Brazilian-born mum-of-three, who walked away from a high-flying career in marketing in Rio de Janeiro after meeting a Leamington man.

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry

Despite a huge transition in her life, the one constant has been her passion for cooking. She started cooking for friends, hosted cooking classes in Warwick and even a pop-up restaurant in Kenilworth. Buoyed by the positive feedback - and a win on Channel Four’s Couples Come Dine With Me TVshow - she launched herself as a private chef and reignited her entrepreneurial spirit with successful businesses - Fresh to Freeze, a pre-cooked food delivery business which thrived throughout the pandemic – and Bia’s Kitchen.

Bianca is planning the release of the first in a series of books later this year, compiling some of her guests’ best recipes, the profits from which will support two causes close to her heart – post-natal depression and mental health.

The Ladies First Awards ceremony takes place at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam, on June 13th while the Business Success Recognition Awards will be announced on June 29th at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

Ladies First co-director Tracey McAtamney said: “Bianca is a force of nature! Her enthusiasm and passion for cooking lights up a room and encourages others around her to appreciate food for both business and relaxation.”