Exciting day of free events at Rugby Library to celebrate Shakespeare’s plays

A day full of Shakespeare-themed activities will take place at Rugby Library on Saturday (April 27).

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is delivering child-friendly events to celebrate the launch of ‘Shakespeare's First Folio: All The Plays’.

The new children's book is adapted from Shakespeare's First Folio by Warwickshire resident Dr Anjna Chouhan to celebrate the First Folio’s 400th anniversary.

Celebrating Shakespeare at Rugby Library.

It is the first-ever illustrated children's edition of William Shakespeare's First Folio and has been published by Walker Books in association with The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

The book has also been lovingly illustrated by Emily Sutton and features a wonderful poem by British children's author Michael Rosen.

Rugby Library is delivering multiple free events ideal for introducing children and their families to the world of Shakespeare in a fun and engaging way.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “This day of events at Rugby Library is a fantastic opportunity for families to introduce their children to Shakespeare in a fun and engaging way that is accessible to their reading age.

"Warwickshire Libraries provide safe and child-friendly spaces with many resources available for free, and I encourage those with children to attend Rugby Library this Saturday to help ignite a new appreciation of literature and Shakespeare plays amongst the young people in our communities.”