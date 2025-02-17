Exciting plans announced as Warwickshire hotel prepares for fruitful partnership with the Marriott Tribute Portfolio in April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A luxury Warwickshire hotel is set to enter a new era this spring, with a focus on enhancing its guest experience while maintaining its unique character and heritage.

Billesley Manor recently announced its transition to the Marriott Tribute Portfolio, set to take place in April 2025. This partnership will allow the hotel to build upon its rich history and commitment to excellent service, while also offering guests access to Marriott’s global network and loyalty programme – including the ability to earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points, which can be spent on travel, stays and experiences, shopping and more.

Hotel management consultancy, TROO Hospitality, will support the hotel during the transition, facilitating the integration process while ensuring that operations continue as usual.

Jason Mayglothling, Billesley Manor’s General Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with Marriott Tribute Portfolio. This partnership strengthens what we already offer, bringing additional benefits to our guests while preserving the character and individuality of Billesley Manor. Our commitment to exceptional service remains at the heart of everything we do, and although we’re joining the Marriott franchise, Billesley Manor will remain independently owned and operated.”

He continued: “We’ll keep working closely with regional businesses and supporting local employment to make sure that Billesley Manor continues to give back to the community. Additionally, our investment in ongoing improvements will allow us to enhance our wedding and event spaces, refine our corporate and leisure offerings, and ensure that every guest experience aligns with the high standards that Billesley Manor is known for – all while preserving the charm and heritage that define us.”

The hotel has an ongoing refurbishment programme to ensure its facilities stay up to date. Regular investment in rooms, public spaces, and amenities will continue to be a priority to maintain and improve the guest experience.

In addition to its enhancements, Billesley Manor is set to host an exclusive evening with the London Philharmonic Orchestra this September. The event will feature an intimate performance by a quintet, offering guests a unique cultural experience. Further details will be announced soon.

Nestled within 11 acres of picturesque Warwickshire countryside, Billesley Manor is a 4-star Grade II listed hotel offering 71 rooms, ranging from classic to deluxe and superior options. With a spa, indoor pool, and fitness centre, the hotel provides a welcoming setting for both business and leisure guests.

Further exciting updates on Billesley Manor’s direction for 2025 under the leadership of Jason Mayglothling and its collaboration with the Marriott brand will be shared in due course.