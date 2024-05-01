Exciting times ahead for the north of Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The meeting heard how the latest phase of the Transforming Nuneaton project has been given planning permission and will see the creation of a new library, business centre and 65 homes as part of a wider development of the town centre.

Marcus Jones said: “I am so pleased to see the Transforming Nuneaton programme continuing to move forward.

“I have been a big champion of the project for many years now because you only have to look at town centres up and down the country to see they have to change.

Sarah Windrum and Marcus Jones MP with the North Warwickshire Local Business Forum

“This latest announcement is a further step into the realisation of this wonderful opportunity to really transform the town centre to make it fit for the future and create jobs, homes and investment for Nuneaton.

“The first Hampton-by-Hilton hotel will be opening later in the year and we’ve also got a new cinema, an exciting food court concept and a digital skills hub all on the way.

“These are really exciting times for Nuneaton and the wider region and it’s important that we get that message out there.”

Sarah Windrum was recently appointed as the chair of the Chamber’s North Warwickshire Local Business Forum and she said there was real opportunity for the north of the county to put itself on the map.

She said: “It was great to see such a wide mix of businesses in attendance at the Local Business Forum and we were very grateful to Marcus for coming along and updating us on topics at a local, regional and national level.

“It was also a chance for businesses in the room to feedback any concerns or issues they are having.

“Broadly, there was a real sense of optimism about what this area is capable of because there is so much untapped potential in terms of people and place.

“As well as the exciting news regarding Transforming Nuneaton, we also talked through how the area is becoming a hive for companies in clean technology and manufacturing and that there’s a belief that this could become one of the north of Warwickshire’s key sectors for many years to come.