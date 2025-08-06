Executive director of EH Smith appointed Chair of National Bricks, Blocks & Landscaping Forum

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) has appointed John Cave, Executive Director at Solihull’s EH Smith Group, as the new Chair of its Bricks, Blocks & Landscaping Forum (BBL Forum).

The BBL Forum is one of seven product-focused groups run by the BMF to shape industry thinking and support best practice across the UK.

John (46) lives near Warwick and takes over the role from David Young, CEO of Bradfords Building Supplies.

Commenting on his appointment, John said: “I have over 23 years' experience in the building materials sector, which I hope makes me well suited to drive the group forward.

“I aim to engage the building supplies industry with thought-provoking forums and events.

“We will focus on pushing innovation, championing sustainability and responding to the technical and commercial challenges we face today.”

John Newcomb, CEO of the BMF, said: “Product forums such as the BBL were ranked as one of the most valued BMF services in a recent member survey.

“We’re delighted to have someone with John’s hands-on experience and strategic insight leading the Bricks, Blocks & Landscaping Forum.

“John understands the complexities of bricks and the challenges the industry faces in their design and manufacture; the BMF looks forward to supporting him in his role as Chair.”

In his position as executive director at EH Smith, a large, independently owned builders’ merchants with 11 branches across the Midlands and South East, John has led the company’s brick and façade strategy for the past seven years.

His leadership has overseen major developments, including new storage locations for the company's 18 million bricks, and the opening of EH Smith’s first Architect Design Centre, a collaboration between designers and brick suppliers in an inspirational and stylish London setting. John is busy preparing to open their second centre in Birmingham soon.

He is also a member of the board at subsidiary company, Northcot Brick.

John will chair his next meeting in November, looking at innovation. Future forums will tackle brick decarbonisation and improving energy reduction in their manufacture.

John is also looking at innovations in blocks and landscaping and how the industry responds to the varied challenges facing the sector, such as decarbonisation, digital print and textures, and stability of supply.