A brand new restaurant in Rugby is offering customers the exotic tastes of Bangladesh.

Royal Hyderabadi has opened its doors in Rugby town centre’s High Street.

The cuisine is characterised by its use of spices, rich gravies, and the influence of Nizami (royal) food culture.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward said: “It’s always nice to see new businesses opening in Rugby and we are blessed with a real diverse mix of cultures when it comes to restaurants. I’d like to take this opportunity to wish the Royal Hyderabadi every success in their new venture and look forward to visiting in the near future.”

The new restaurant in High Street, Rugby. Picture: Suky SB.

Staff said: "Royal Hyderabadi brings the rich flavours of Hyderabad, India, to Rugby.

"This Indian restaurant and takeaway offers diners a chance to explore the unique cuisine of this region, known for its aromatic blends of spices and slow-cooked dishes."