Expanding accountancy firm looks to increase its numbers in Leamington

Leamington Spa’s newest accountancy firm has made a historic chapel in the town centre its new home as it looks to significantly increase the size of its business.

The move for The Arkk Alliance to Chapel Court, in Holly Walk, has been secured by Leamington chartered surveyors and commercial property firm ehB Reeves.

The building, which has previously won a design award, is a former church and is the perfect location for The Arkk Alliance, which already has an office in nearby Knowle and has a vision of blending traditional expertise with innovative solutions.

The Arkk Alliance, which also provides tax, wealth and business advisory services, currently employs 15 people but has ambitious plans to grow its workforce to 40 by the middle of next year and is now recruiting for 11 new positions.

Laurence Collins, Esther Collins and Louis Rowley from The Arkk Alliance with Sam Hain of ehB Reeves

Laurence Collins, director at The Arkk Alliance, said: “Leamington is very accessible with its strong transport links and this is one of the reasons we chose the town as we look to recruit new team members.

“Chapel Court is a great space and also gives us room to grow in a vibrant town centre location as we work with our clients across the UK.”

Located a stone’s throw from the Parade, the former chapel offers three floors of office space, primarily open plan, plus telephone pods, breakout pods, meeting and training rooms.

Built in 1849, Chapel Court was first a Congregational Church and its interesting history has also seen it be a builders merchant, among several other uses. In 1991, it won a design award for conversion to office spaces.

Sam Hain, a surveyor at ehB Reeves, who has been working closely with The Arkk Alliance to secure the letting, said: “Chapel Court’s impressive setting perfectly complements The Arkk Alliance’s ethos of challenging the status quo and we’re confident that Leamington Spa will be an ideal setting for them as they look to grow.”