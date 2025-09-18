Expanding Rugby town centre bakery is on the rise again

A Rugby town centre bakery is on the rise again.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Revel Bakery has moved to a new, larger shop at 4 Churchside Arcade.

After downsizing the bakery three years ago, the team is now proud to be expanding once again — almost to the date — marking an important milestone of growth and resilience for the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Lac Hincu said the move into larger premises reflects The Revel Bakery’s commitment to its customers.

The bakery has a new home.

The new space has been designed to provide a more enjoyable shopping experience, with greater capacity, improved layout, and room to showcase an even wider range of the bakery’s much-loved breads, cakes, and pastries.

“We’re incredibly proud of this next chapter,” said Lac.

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this expansion allows us to create a more welcoming and convenient space for them to enjoy our products.”

Guests got to see the new shop and enjoy treats at the launch.