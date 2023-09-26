Register
Expansion at successful Nuneaton e-bike company could bring more jobs to borough

“Their dedication to green vehicles and the economic uplift is impressive. Companies such as Eskuta boost our town’s local economy and lead the way in innovation and technology”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones has praised a newly-expanded e-bike company.

Eskuta’s enhanced space at the Bermuda Innovation Centre is marked by the installation of a new mezzanine.

It not only allows for a greater stock holding capacity, but also signals a promising outlook for local job opportunities.

Eskuta's Ian O connor and Marcus Jones MPEskuta's Ian O connor and Marcus Jones MP
As the UK's appetite for eco-friendly transport grows, Eskuta’s recent expansion has added an extra 160 square meters to its facilities, benefitting not only e-bike enthusiasts and fans of the companies ‘moped style’ e-bikes, but also those seeking employment, with increased production leading to more local job openings.

Marcus said: "I'm delighted to tour Eskuta's new facilities. As one of the UK's leading innovative LEV manufacturers, their presence in Nuneaton is very welcome. Their dedication to green vehicles and the economic uplift is impressive. Companies such as Eskuta boost our town’s local economy and lead the way in innovation and technology.”

Eskuta’s Managing Director, Ian O’Connor added, "Hosting MP Marcus Jones as we unveil this expansion is a pivotal moment for us. Beyond the commercial growth, our deeper satisfaction stems from our positive impact on my hometown of Nuneaton. Eskuta’s growth means our community will see more job opportunities, ensuring continued prosperity in what is fast-growing market".

