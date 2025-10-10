Expansion for Rugby-based car valeting business

Staff celebrate expension of valet business with second van.

A Rugby-based car valeting business is celebrating a major milestone this month.

RS Valeting now has two detailing vans full-time after starting in 2021 with just one van and a passion for delivering top-quality detailing services.

The company has now expanded to meet customer demand.

“Most mobile detailing businesses never grow beyond one van - it’s tough to do while keeping quality consistent,” said Ryan Stafferton, owner at RS Valeting.

“But we’ve built a team that genuinely cares about every vehicle that comes to us. That’s why people trust us, and why we’re growing rapidly.”

He said the company’s values have helped them build a loyal client base across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire.

Ryan added: “With two vans now on the road daily, RS Valeting is able to serve more customers, reduce wait times, and continue delivering the high-quality service that has become its trademark.”

Visit www.rs-valeting.co.uk or contact 07973 560 856