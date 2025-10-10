Expansion for Rugby-based car valeting business
RS Valeting now has two detailing vans full-time after starting in 2021 with just one van and a passion for delivering top-quality detailing services.
The company has now expanded to meet customer demand.
“Most mobile detailing businesses never grow beyond one van - it’s tough to do while keeping quality consistent,” said Ryan Stafferton, owner at RS Valeting.
“But we’ve built a team that genuinely cares about every vehicle that comes to us. That’s why people trust us, and why we’re growing rapidly.”
He said the company’s values have helped them build a loyal client base across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire.
Ryan added: “With two vans now on the road daily, RS Valeting is able to serve more customers, reduce wait times, and continue delivering the high-quality service that has become its trademark.”
Visit www.rs-valeting.co.uk or contact 07973 560 856