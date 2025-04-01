Expansion for successful Rugby town centre homeware and gift shop
After 17 months in Lawrence Sheriff Street, Stella Interiors is now open in Henry Street.
Natasha Bushell, who is the driving force behind the business, said: “Since opening in 2023 I have grown the product ranges that we sell and also started making a natural home fragrance collection in house which is something we will be able to expand at the new premises with a workshop upstairs.
"We sell home decor, seasonal decor and have added a beautiful range of jewellery and have expanded our gifts and silk faux flowers. I offer a bespoke bouquet service. I am so pleased to be closer to the other independent shops in town and support each other.”
She said the new store is in “beautiful building with lots of light and space”.
“We are open today (Tuesday, April 1) with our grand opening on Saturday, April 5,” Natasha said.
"Guests can enjoy a glass of fizz and celebrate with us. We are also joining the other independent shops including SASS, Izzy Loops, Terracotta Bespoke Gifts and more on Friday, April 4 for a spring late night shopping event from 5.30pm-8.30pm.”
Natasha praised her customers who continue to support her.
She said: “I am truly grateful to have met so many lovely customers since opening. I’d like to thank them for continuing to support us and shop local.
"We encourage you to shop in store at 18-22 Henry Street, Rugby, CV21 2QA. We also ship nationally from our website www.stella-interiors.co.uk where you can also select click and collect to pick up when convenient.
