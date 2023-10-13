“We are currently training five of our staff from the Ukraine to improve their English so that they can undergo forklift truck training and another member of staff is studying for an NVQ level 4 in Waste Management”

A waste management and recycling company in Rugby is expanding.

Clews Recycling has seen a 70 per cent increase in its turnover in the last four years.

The business, which was established in 1999, started life operating household waste recycling centres for local authorities, but has expanded since 2007 and now focuses on its industrial and commercial customers.

Adam Plumb (CW Growth Hub), Richard Clews (Clews Recycling) and Craig Humphrey (CW Growth Hub)

It runs a fleet of ten HGV trucks and a waste transfer station in Hunters Lane, handling 25,000 tonnes of waste each year.

Since 2019, the business has grown its turnover to nearly £5 million and increased its workforce to 34 members of staff and plans are in the pipeline for a new baler to produce bale refuse derived fuel, fit solar panels on the roof to reduce its energy costs and a shredder for electrical equipment and computer hard-drives.

Richard Clews, Managing Director at Clews Recycling, said the support of the Growth Hub over the last eight years had played a major part in its growth.

He said: “We are currently training five of our staff from the Ukraine to improve their English so that they can undergo forklift truck training and another member of staff is studying for an NVQ level 4 in Waste Management.

“We have plans to continue to grow the business and would like to create space to fit a baler at the end of the picking line so that we can bale and wrap refuse derived fuel.”

Adam Plumb, Account Manager at Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said the Growth Hub was perfectly placed to provide support to businesses of all sizes and in all sectors throughout Coventry and Warwickshire.