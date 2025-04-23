Expansion to dye for: Exciting new hairdressers' collaboration brings super salon to Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An exciting new business expansion will bring a new ‘super salon’ to Rugby town centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experienced stylists from Klickers Hair Salon will join Bespoke Hairdressing at the end of the month.

The new members will take on a variety of roles at the Church Street salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bespoke Hairdressing Rugby opened in 2000 with a connection to a national company and a totally independent mindset.

Martin and Stephen outside the salon.

The salon has successfully embedded itself into the heart of the community offering a range of services, including cutting, styling, blowing, colour analysis, product sales and Bespoke Gifts.

Salon owners Martin and Anne Cole will officially close the doors of Klickers, in Regent Street, on Saturday (April 26).

Louise Fordham, joint owner of Bespoke Hairdressing, said: “This combination of Klickers and Bespoke brings over 60 years’ worth of experience under one roof and allows us to continue to support each other and the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am delighted to welcome Martin, Alison, Amy, Louise and Wendy to the team, and I can’t wait for them to start.”

Stephen Fordham, joint owner, added: “This exciting new journey means so much to us all as I started working with Martin and Alison when I was 18 years old!”