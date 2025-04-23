Expansion to dye for: Exciting new hairdressers' collaboration brings super salon to Rugby
Experienced stylists from Klickers Hair Salon will join Bespoke Hairdressing at the end of the month.
The new members will take on a variety of roles at the Church Street salon.
Bespoke Hairdressing Rugby opened in 2000 with a connection to a national company and a totally independent mindset.
The salon has successfully embedded itself into the heart of the community offering a range of services, including cutting, styling, blowing, colour analysis, product sales and Bespoke Gifts.
Salon owners Martin and Anne Cole will officially close the doors of Klickers, in Regent Street, on Saturday (April 26).
Louise Fordham, joint owner of Bespoke Hairdressing, said: “This combination of Klickers and Bespoke brings over 60 years’ worth of experience under one roof and allows us to continue to support each other and the town centre.
"I am delighted to welcome Martin, Alison, Amy, Louise and Wendy to the team, and I can’t wait for them to start.”
Stephen Fordham, joint owner, added: “This exciting new journey means so much to us all as I started working with Martin and Alison when I was 18 years old!”
