Experienced lawyer joins BTTJ as Warwickshire law firm continues expansion

Warwickshire law firm Brindley Twist Tafft & James (BTTJ) has recruited a lawyer with more than 35 years of experience to join its expanding litigation department.

Manjit Kaur-Heer joins BTTJ after a career that has seen her spend the last 11 years at a local Nuneaton law firm, following an impressive 27 years with a firm in Birmingham.

Ms Kaur-Heer has now taken up her new role as a senior solicitor in BTTJ’s Coventry office.

Alex Khan, managing partner at BTTJ, said: “We are delighted to welcome Manjit to the company, as she brings a wealth of experience in litigation with her.

Manjit Kaur-Heer with Alex Khan, managing partner at Brindley Twist Tafft & James

“Manjit qualified in 1990 and became a partner, and later a consultant senior solicitor in charge of litigation, before her time as a civil and commercial litigation solicitor at her previous firm.

“We are impressed by her specialist knowledge in disputes involving property ownership, validity of Wills, contentious probate, estates and inheritance, with considerable expertise in acting for children or disabled and vulnerable adults in these cases.

“She has represented individuals and businesses in connection with large money claims, for company directors facing personal claims, for partners in partnership disputes, and for professional negligence claimants.

“Manjit has also advised on many employment settlement agreements, for landlords and tenants of business premises, and on all manner of insolvency and contractual disputes.

“We are confident that her detailed experience will become a great asset here at BTTJ.”

She is fluent in Punjabi, can read Punjabi documents and write in Punjabi if required, plus she can communicate in Hindi.

Ms Kaur-Heer said: “I am excited to be joining the team at BTTJ, a company which has a long-established excellent reputation throughout Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

“I am keen to now play a major part in the company’s continued expansion and to help make BTTJ the first choice for those seeking to resolve disputes in a timely and pragmatic manner.”