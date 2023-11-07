Expert David to speak at real estate conference

A leading commercial property expert will be one of the star speakers at a real estate conference being staged by a Midlands law firm.

Bromwich Hardy partner David Penn will give his latest assessment of the commercial property market at Wright Hassall’s 2023 Real Estate Conference this month.

David, one of the best known and most respected faces in the Coventry and Warwickshire business world, said he was delighted to have been asked to speak at the November 23 event being staged at the law firm’s offices in Leamington Spa.

“It is a real honour to have been asked to give my thoughts on the state of the regional commercial property market at such an important event hosted by one of the region’s most respected law firms.

David Penn

“There’s plenty of things which have happened in the commercial property world over the past 12 months to talk about and lots of developments coming in the next 12 months to discuss as well.

“It won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that the issue of supply – or more pertinently, the lack of it – will feature in my presentation but I will also be highlighting some areas of positivity which have become apparent in the last year.”

David, a former president of the region’s Chamber of Commerce and a member of its Employment Land Panel, played a leading role in compiling a chamber report earlier this year which looked at the lack of employment land across the region.

He joined Coventry-based Bromwich Hardy in 2015 and specialises in commercial agency, valuations, investment disposals and acquisitions, and property development. He has more than 30 years’ experience in commercial property and is a fellow of the RICS and a Registered Valuer who has twice been named Property Professional of the Year in the prestigious FirstPro awards.

Other speakers at the November 23 event – which gets under way at 8.15am – include John Gregory and David Slade from Wright Hassall and Nick Sinclair-Wilson of the BRI Group.

The conference will cover the latest developments in the property sector, discussing government policy, emerging trends and the state of the market locally.

Earlier this month Bromwich Hardy was named the best commercial agency team in the Midlands at the inaugural Midland Property and Investment Awards. The agency was also named the most active agent for Warwickshire for the ninth year running as part of the 2022 Annual EG Radius awards and won four awards from industry data experts CoStar for its work in Coventry and Warwickshire.