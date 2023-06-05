Register
Chris Barrie, who played Rimmer, the pompous hologram in the cult comedy Red Dwarf, at the Rugby launch with father and son fans Benjamin Taylor and dad Colin Taylor.
Exterminate! Fans remember Rugby coffee shop visited by celebrities, Daleks and Ewoks

Kuni’s has closed its doors in the town centre
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST

Fans of a Rugby coffee shop with a difference that opened its doors ten years ago have been looking back at the happy times spent there.

Hundreds of Star Wars and Harry Potter fans queued along High Street to meet Warwick Davis when Kuni’s first opened its doors.

The cafe offered a new take on the traditional coffee shop, blending coffee and refreshment with a retail section offering a range of popular culture merchandise – comics, manga, DVDs, trading cards, candy and more.

Gaming events were held at the cafe, which later moved to Market Place.

Mum Angela Watkins was sad to hear about the closure.

She said: “I’ve got three children and it was our favourite place to go.

"We are absolutely gutted it has closed. We’ll really miss it.”

Benjamin Taylor met Chris Barrie, who played Rimmer in science fiction sitcom Red Dwarf, when he visited Kuni’s.

"I didn’t go in very often, but I am sad to see it go,” he said.

"The town needs more places where people can just be themselves in. Again, Rugby is losing another heartbeat of its centre.”

Legendary Dr Who Peter Davison was also a popular guest at Kuni's Rugby, along with Daleks.

Don’t fret too much. For people still looking for their Kuni’s fix, the Daventry branch is still open for business.

Kuni’s management were contacted for comment.

What did you think of Kuni’s in Rugby? Please share your pictures, views and memories with us by emailing [email protected]

Note on the door from the sad Minions.

Note on the door from the sad Minions. Photo: Submitted

Harli Watkins, five, and brother Tyrun, 14, grabbing a bite at Kuni's.

Harli Watkins, five, and brother Tyrun, 14, grabbing a bite at Kuni's. Photo: Angela Watkins

Harli Watkins enjoying a hot chocolate.

Harli Watkins enjoying a hot chocolate. Photo: Angela Watkins

The shop moved from High Street to Market Place.

The shop moved from High Street to Market Place. Photo: Rugby First

