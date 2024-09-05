Extra help and support for young people in Rugby thanks to £115,000 funding boost

Young people in Rugby will get extra help and support thanks to a £115,000 funding boost.

Rugby Borough Council’s On Track team has delivered a double success after securing the cash.

On Track was launched in 2013 and works in schools, youth clubs and communities across Rugby, running structured sport and recreational sessions, mentoring programmes and workshops dealing with issues which affect young people.

The team hosts weekly sessions at youth clubs in Brownsover, Long Lawford and Overslade, and designs and delivers education programmes for school pupils who face barriers to learning, with the aim of keeping pupils in mainstream education.

On Track co-ordinator Kevin Brookes and senior On Track leaders Stephanie McKenzie and James Taylor at the Brownsover Youth Hut, one of the venues where the team holds weekly sessions for young people.

On Track's trained sports coaches, youth workers and mentors have also developed strategies to help pupils deal with complex issues such as bullying, low self-esteem, aggression and concerns over mental health.

In a significant boost to the team's work, On Track was recently awarded £62,850 from the National Lottery's Million Hours Fund.

The funding, spread over two years, means the team can now provide additional activities for young people aged 11 to 18-years-old (or up to 25 for people classified as NEET - not in education, employment or training - or with special educational needs or disabilities) to help combat anti-social behaviour in the borough.

Kevin Brookes, On Track co-ordinator, said mental health played an increasingly important part of the team's work, both in schools and the community.

"Many young people experience a range of challenges which, once identified in schools or community organisations, lead to a referral to On Track," he added.

"Once referred, the team can then start the process of building trust with the young person and work from there.

"While participation in sport has long-proven benefits for mental health and wellbeing, we often work with young people who need additional support and guidance to overcome complex issues.

"By building trust, we can start the process of working together to unpick the issues and identify alternative, positive pathways which support young people's mental wellbeing and empower every individual to reach their full potential."

Weekly sessions also include social development and awareness programmes to improve young people's social skills."

On Track has also secured two-year funding of £52,200 from the Mental Health Inequalities Fund to launch a new project which aims to improve the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people.

Working across the borough, the project offers support to young people and families, addressing a wide range of mental health problems, including anger management, anxiety, low self-esteem and confidence.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, welcomed the funding boost which has allowed On Track to expand its work in the borough.

"Sport not only benefits physical and mental wellbeing, but also teaches important values such as team work, discipline and dedication," Cllr O'Rourke said.

"On Track uses the power of sport to support children and young people, with participation in one-to-one or team sessions often the first step towards starting conversations about the challenges young people often face, including bullying, anger management, anxiety and low self-esteem.

"The On Track team delivers both nationally recognised courses and self-developed programmes, and we're delighted the team's work has been supported by these external grants totalling £115,000."

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, added: "Over the last ten years, On Track has provided positive engagement and pathways for young people and I'm delighted the team has secured additional funding to carry on the great work they do in the community." For more information about On Track, visit www.rugby.gov.uk/ontrack