Extra £47,000 to deal with food safety inspection backlog in Rugby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The council’s cabinet – the Labour panel of politicians in charge of major service areas – this week approved the extra money to outsource some of the more routine inspections to comply with the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
A report to inform the decision detailed how the issue had dated back to the Covid pandemic when food staff and others were redeployed to assist with the emergency response.
That was followed by the loss of a full-time member of staff in 2021 following a “corporate restructure” and a lack of resources to compete with other authorities has exacerbated problems with recruiting staff.
The council currently has staffing to the equivalent of 2.5 full-time people but that is reduced to 1.7 because of partially trained staff that can only do certain levels of inspection before becoming fully qualified.
FSA suggests that the council requires the equivalent of 3.5 full-time people to cater for a rising number of premises that need inspections, the volume having gone up from approximately 800 when Covid hit to around 1,000 now.
Councillor Claire Edwards (Lab, Coton & Boughton), Rugby’s political lead on communities, homes, regulation and safety since May 2024, acknowledged the authority had got behind but expressed faith that the new plan would fix the problem.
“Sadly, we have got slightly behind for lots of different reasons,” she said.
“We have a new community safety and environmental health manager who has done a lot of hard work to get us on track and make sure we are compliant with the Food Standards Agency. I am confident this will be turned around in the next 12 months.
“I can assure members that the most sensitive inspections have been undertaken and completed, it is the less sensitive ones that need to be sorted out but we need skilled staff to do that.”
The solution gained support from the leaders of the other political groups.
Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Lib Dem, Paddox) added: “This is one of the very important jobs we do to keep the public safe so I welcome the fact we are going to be putting a bit more into this.”
Councillor Derek Poole (Con, Wolston & the Lawfords) said: “It is important that we have the officers to get around those cafes, restaurants and bars, everything that needs inspecting. If we need to spend a few shillings then we have to in order to get the job done.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.