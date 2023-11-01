“Walking over razor sharp glass, also known as an Ice Walk, or the red hot Fire Walk”

An explosive night of family fun is taking place in Rugby this weekend.

Rugby Round Table presents the town’s biggest show, The Rugby Fireworks 2023, at Whinfield Park in Clifton Road.

Taking place on Saturday, November 4, gates open at 4.30pm with a child and toddler friendly display at 6pm, before the main event.

Firework fun in Rugby.

Brave guests are invited to take on two challenges with a different to help Ryton Myton Hospice.

Participants can take on two extremes – walking over razor sharp glass, also known as an Ice Walk, or the red hot Fire Walk. Entry costs £25 each or £40 for both, and includes entry to the event.

There will be hot food and drink stalls at the event.