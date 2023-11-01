Register
Extreme charity challenges and explosive family firework fun in Rugby

“Walking over razor sharp glass, also known as an Ice Walk, or the red hot Fire Walk”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT
An explosive night of family fun is taking place in Rugby this weekend.

Rugby Round Table presents the town’s biggest show, The Rugby Fireworks 2023, at Whinfield Park in Clifton Road.

Taking place on Saturday, November 4, gates open at 4.30pm with a child and toddler friendly display at 6pm, before the main event.

Brave guests are invited to take on two challenges with a different to help Ryton Myton Hospice.

Participants can take on two extremes – walking over razor sharp glass, also known as an Ice Walk, or the red hot Fire Walk. Entry costs £25 each or £40 for both, and includes entry to the event.

There will be hot food and drink stalls at the event.

Tickets are £6.50 plus booking fee or £8 on the night. Visit https://www.therugbyfireworks.co.uk/buy-ticket/

