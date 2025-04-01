Fairway Healthcare celebrates 100th graduate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fairway Healthcare is celebrating the 100th graduate of its Level 2 Extended Diploma in Health & Social Care.

Fairway Healthcare provides bespoke recruitment services in a unique partnership with the Embark Learning Care Academy who deliver specialist training programmes for the health and social care sectors across the West Midlands.

Samia Zainab was the recipient of a special milestone award to mark her being the 100th graduate of the social care training programme since the start of the academic year in September 2024.

Samia completed her diploma with an A* pass rate and has already gone on to study for her Level 3 Diploma. Samia also chose to complete extra modules in Learning Disability and Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Bethany Shutts, recruitment consultant Fairway Healthcare, Samia Zainab, Fairway employee and graduate, Scott O'Neill, business development manager of Fairway Healthcare.

Alex O’Neill, operations director at Fairway, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the whole Fairway team and our customers. It proves our commitment to upskilling the care workforce and creating long-lasting careers for carers.

“We are so proud because it demonstrates that we have one of the most qualified teams of care professionals in the West Midlands (if not the most)!

“Over 90% of our team now hold formal care qualifications. By working closely with care providers across the West Midlands, we hope to introduce another 100+ Level 2 qualified care professionals to the sector in the next six months.”

To put this into context, a recent report by Skills for Care found that only 46% of all care job roles held a relevant social care qualification.

Samia said: “My journey with Fairway has been incredible. Working and studying with Fairway has allowed me to experience different care environments to expand my knowledge whilst learning and gaining qualifications.

“I’ve had the support from the Fairway staff to help me find the right roles that suit my qualifications and support my chosen career path.

“The Level 2 qualification has allowed me to expand my knowledge and gain my medication training, which will support me when I want to move into senior or team leader roles in the future.”

Alex continued: “We are seeing a huge increase in student enrolment on our courses due to continued collective efforts to promote the Level 2 diploma and through students sharing positive feedback about the programmes.

“The funding from West Midlands Combined Authority facilitates learning progression and is a key feature of this initiative.

“We want to create a home-grown, highly trained workforce which genuinely makes a difference in the care profession, raising care standards and patient outcomes.

“We do this by ensuring that we focus on the progression and career development of our people whilst continuing to deliver a high-quality level of service to the care industry.”