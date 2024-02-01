Families invited to brighten iconic Brownsover landmark at community art day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families are invited to a community fun day in Brownsover for the second phase of an art project.

An Easter Community Art Day is being held on Saturday, March 30, from 11am, at the iconic Icarus and the Mermaid mural at Crowthorns.

Now the mural has had a freshen up, organisers need help to work on the underpass.Cllr Wayne Rabin is leading the effort through the community interest company Help Good Grow he established after being elected in 2020 as a councillor for Newbold and Brownsover.

He said: “The next phase of the project is to repaint and restore the art along the underpass tunnel. I’m also getting Warwickshire County Council to replace the vandalised lighting.

“I recently put out an event invite on Facebook and received a huge response. It’s going to be great fun as well as making memories and creating a lasting legacy.”

Cllr Rabin is appealing for businesses to help provide materials for the job.

"I’m receiving donations via my Community Interest Company ‘Help Good Grow – Rugby’,” he added.

"I’ve had support from two of the original organisations from 1995, Tad Zapaznik plumbing, who is now 82, and the owner of Gridline Foundations, who is also 82 and still working.”

The councillor also plans to help create a new mural on the other side of the tunnel, featuring a tribute to the late Helga Windle who produced the original artwork.

Cllr Rabin added: “"Helga worked tirelessly on creating the stunning mural we see today. She directed groups of school children and families to paint the inside of the underpass – with images of birds and the sky on the Icarus side and images of sea creatures on the mermaid side. I’m in touch with both her sons about the second phase.

"It’s a hugely exciting project and I hope lots of people get behind it.”

To find out more about the community day, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/405286771877382