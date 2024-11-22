Family friendly panto trail launches in Coventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dick Whittington is urging families to get out into Coventry and help catch the rats and cats which have taken up homes in the city centre’s shop windows.

It is panto season at the Belgrade Theatre with much-loved classic Dick Whittington being performed from Wednesday, November 20 to Saturday, January 4.

Businesses are getting into the panto spirit by hosting a family-friendly explorer trail around Coventry City Centre throughout December.

Coventry Business Improvement District (BID) has organised the trail in partnership with businesses in the city centre. The BID works with its levy payers to make the city centre a vibrant and safe place to live, visit and work.

Amy Salter-Clarke (Specsavers) and Graham Schofield (Coventry BID).

Panto at the Belgrade is a staple of Christmas in Coventry and this year it is the story of Dick, his trusty cat and the villainous King Rat.

But the cats and rats have escaped from the theatre into the city centre and made new homes in shop windows. They need to be found and returned to the Belgrade for the big six weeks of panto performances!

A total of 32 businesses are taking part in the Dick Whittington Trail, with businesses from Lower Precinct, Upper Precinct, West Orchards, Hertford Street, Broadgate and Trinity Street involved.

Families can head out in the city centre on their way to the performance to spot all the cats and rats in shop windows, with the chance to win a prize of £250 in M&S Vouchers.

Joanne Glover, Chief Executive of Coventry BID, said: “It is absolutely fantastic to see all of our businesses coming together to support the trail and provide a fun, free and family-friendly experience.

“We hope it will encourage families and children to explore the city centre and build excitement before they head off to enjoy the panto at the Belgrade.

“Christmas is always an incredibly special time in Coventry City Centre, with the markets, late night shopping and the big wheel. The Dick Whittington trail is yet another reason to visit the city this festive period.”

Dick Whittington, by Iain Lauchlan, is presented by Belgrade Theatre in association with Imagine Theatre.

Ray Clenshaw, Head of Communications at Belgrade Theatre, said it is great to see the city coming together to support this year’s panto.

He said: “The panto is where Coventry comes to celebrate Christmas and a fixture in our calendar. It is part of the fabric of the city and generation after generation have enjoyed the panto at the Belgrade.

“Coventry is a city of partnership, warmth and connectivity, and that is reflected in the business community working together to spotlight Dick Whittington this year.

“We’d like to thank Coventry BID for supporting the initiative and look forward to welcoming people from across Coventry and beyond to the panto.”

To find out more about the Dick Whittington trail visit www.coventrycitycentre.co.uk/dick-whittington