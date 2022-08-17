Family of little girl with leukaemia invite people to raise money and have fun at charity day in Rugby

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smiling Lilah is a happy child.

On Christmas Day, Gemma Baylis was told her precious daughter Lilah, 4, had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Now funds are being raised to help pay for the little girl’s treatment and other costs.

Gemma said: “She is such a brave, strong princess who amazes me every day with her strength.”

Lilah has been undergoing treatment ever since her diagnosis.

"What was a rush to the hospital with suspected meningitis, turned out to be this instead,” added Gemma,

"She is an absolute trooper though. Things have been hard on us as a family, but we’ve fought through it together,” added Gemma.

"Lilah’s strength can get us through anything.”

Gemma’s friend Stephanie Whyment set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family.

Lilah’s mum added: “I was overwhelmed with how generous and kind she was.

“Stephanie has organised a charity day on Sunday (August 21) at Rugby Railway Club in Hilmorton Road.”

It will be a welcome relief for the family, who are looking forward to being guests at the event, which runs from 12pm-5pm.

There will be fun, games, tombola, food and disco.

Gemma said: “It will be a fun day out for all ages and Lilah will be on a break from treatment, so we’ll be there to meet everybody that comes to support her. “

Event organiser Stephanie, of June’s Magical Aromas, said: “Gemma is putting all her fight into giving her daughter the most comfortable treatment possible.

"Let’s help this family by raising as much money as we can – and have some fun.”

Gemma said she is grateful to everyone who has backed the appeal in any way.

She added: "It really does keep us going with this fight.”

More than £3,000 has been raised so far. To donate to the appeal, visit