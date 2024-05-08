Family-run farm shop near Rugby wins award for second year running
A family-run farm shop near Rugby has won an award for the second year running.
Staff at Malt Kiln Farm Shop are ‘thrilled’ after being named the Warwickshire and West Midlands winner of the Farm Shop or Deli category in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024.
Chris Lea, who owns the Stretton Under Fosse shop, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled.
"To be voted to win the award for a consecutive year is even more brilliant.
"I think our supporters voted for us because they feel a connection to where they buy their food; we’re a real working farm shop, meaning we rear our own beef, lamb and pork on our family farm and sell it in the farm shop. Additionally, having our seasonal Pick Your Own (PYO) in the summer and October, openly visible to all our customers as they arrive, really emphasises the directness of our produce.
“As a small, family-run business, with three generations of the same family involved, it makes us feel a valued company in the community.”
Chris said being named the best Farm Shop / Deli in Warwickshire and West Midlands is a testament to every person involved in making Malt Kiln Farm Shop what it is.
"From our customers to our staff, past and present and local suppliers, thank you all for your continued support over the past thirty-two years,” Chris added.
“A massive thank you again to everybody who nominated and voted for us.”