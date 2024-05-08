Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family-run farm shop near Rugby has won an award for the second year running.

Staff at Malt Kiln Farm Shop are ‘thrilled’ after being named the Warwickshire and West Midlands winner of the Farm Shop or Deli category in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Lea, who owns the Stretton Under Fosse shop, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled.

Celebrations at Malt Kiln Farm Shop.

"To be voted to win the award for a consecutive year is even more brilliant.

"I think our supporters voted for us because they feel a connection to where they buy their food; we’re a real working farm shop, meaning we rear our own beef, lamb and pork on our family farm and sell it in the farm shop. Additionally, having our seasonal Pick Your Own (PYO) in the summer and October, openly visible to all our customers as they arrive, really emphasises the directness of our produce.

“As a small, family-run business, with three generations of the same family involved, it makes us feel a valued company in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said being named the best Farm Shop / Deli in Warwickshire and West Midlands is a testament to every person involved in making Malt Kiln Farm Shop what it is.

"From our customers to our staff, past and present and local suppliers, thank you all for your continued support over the past thirty-two years,” Chris added.