Family run start-up keeps UK garages busy with AI receptionist that books jobs, cuts no-shows, and even sends MOT reminders a year later

While many UK garages are under the bonnet, their phones are ringing off the hook—and often going unanswered. Now, a small business from Alcester is tackling this silent revenue drain with a simple but powerful idea: an AI-powered receptionist that answers calls, books services, and even reminds customers about next year’s MOT—without any apps or technical faff.

Electronic Receptionist, founded by Joe and his business partner Hayley, is transforming how garages handle calls and customer communication.

Built specifically for tradespeople who don’t have time for complicated software, this voice-based AI system takes just five minutes to set up and integrates with any existing phone line or email.

“Most garage owners aren’t techy—and they shouldn’t need to be,” says Joe. “We built this because we’ve seen our own families try to run a business while juggling phones, jobs, and everything else. This takes one big job off their plate.”

Jo one of the founders of electronic receptionist

Missed Calls Are Costing Garages Real Money

When the phone rings and no one picks up, that’s potentially a lost job. In the motor trade, that could mean missing out on an MOT, a brake repair, or a full service—worth £100 to £500 or more. Multiply that over a year, and the impact is clear. And with up to 80% of customers skipping voicemail and calling the next garage instead (Forbes), the need for a dependable call-handling solution has never been greater.

Electronic Receptionist steps in to:

Book MOTs, services, and repairs automatically

Answer frequently asked questions, like pricing, location, and opening hours

Send smart confirmation texts and reminders, reducing no-shows by up to 30%

Store customer details for future follow-ups — including sending annual MOT reminders by text, keeping ramps full year after year

It’s like having a receptionist without the wage bill. Now even when your flat out, customers still get sorted— and will come back the next year because of the MOT reminder.

Supporting Economic Growth, Not Just Efficiency

With over 40% of tradespeople’s time spent on admin (Sage UK), Electronic Receptionist helps garage owners reclaim their day. That efficiency directly supports local economies, reducing burnout, increasing bookings, and helping small businesses grow sustainably.

There’s a green benefit too. By automating communication and cutting unnecessary paperwork and repeat calls, the system reduces approximately 270 kg of CO₂ per user per year—the equivalent of planting five trees. With SMEs responsible for 43% of UK business emissions, simple tools like this can make a real impact in the push toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero goals.

Built by a Family Who Gets It

Joe and his co-founder didn’t create an Electronic Receptionist (https://www.electronicreceptionist.co.uk/) from a boardroom — they built it from experience. As children of small business owners, they understand the pressure of doing everything yourself, and the toll it takes as the business grows into a million pound a year business.

“This isn’t about flashy apps or big tech,” adds Joe. “It’s about giving real people a break, helping them keep the lights on, and making sure no customer gets missed just because someone was under a car.”

With no contracts and a 30-day free trial, Electronic Receptionist is already helping garages across the UK boost efficiency, reduce stress, and win back their time one answered call at a time.