Fancy pushing the boat out? Sailing club near Rugby sees record turnouts this summer

More people than ever are choosing to push the boat out at Draycote Water Sailing Club.

In the last fortnight the club’s seven-year high of turnouts on Sunday has been beaten twice, with 58 boats on the water last Sunday.

Wednesday evening also hit the best turnout for several years with 57 boats.

With class racing for a number of designs, the single-handed Solos, Aeros and ILCA (ex-Laser) classes are the stars of the show, but the double-handed Fireballs and Flying Fifteens have also seen competitive racing, along with a healthy menagerie fleet.

Paul and Geoff Huett are awarded the Pursuit Race trophy by Club Commodore, William Whittaker.

A novice race starts on the first Sunday of each month, with pre-race and on-the-water coaching to build the confidence of new sailors.

Geoff Huett, 80, has been sailing for 61 years and is a founder-member of the club.

He won the Late May Bank Holiday Pursuit race with his son, Paul.