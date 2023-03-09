Fantastic feast of food, stalls, chef demonstrations, family entertainment and music at new Rugby festival

A fantastic feast of food, stalls, chef demonstrations, family entertainment and music is coming to Rugby.
Rugby First is planning to serve up the first ever ‘Spring Rugby Food and Drink Festival’ on Saturday, April 15.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The family event takes place in and around Regent Street and Regents Place, between 11am and 5pm.
Visitors can expect lots of entertainment and a selection of stalls offering high quality mouth-watering treats from businesses, farms and producers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will also be circus skills, face-painting, and a traditional funfair.
Organisers said they are hoping ti will have a significant impact on the town centre, bringing increased footfall and revenue into the town centre economy, as well as attracting new visitors.
Visit www.rugbyfirst.org for more information, to book a stall, or to sponsor the festival.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For more informaton or to find out how to book a stall, telephone Rugby First on (01788) 569436.