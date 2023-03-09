Register
Fantastic feast of food, stalls, chef demonstrations, family entertainment and music at new Rugby festival

Spring Rugby Food and Drink Festival, Saturday, April 15, 11am – 5pm

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
5 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:55am

A fantastic feast of food, stalls, chef demonstrations, family entertainment and music is coming to Rugby.

Rugby First is planning to serve up the first ever ‘Spring Rugby Food and Drink Festival’ on Saturday, April 15.

The family event takes place in and around Regent Street and Regents Place, between 11am and 5pm.

A library picture of a precious food festival in Rugby.
Visitors can expect lots of entertainment and a selection of stalls offering high quality mouth-watering treats from businesses, farms and producers.

There will also be circus skills, face-painting, and a traditional funfair.

Organisers said they are hoping ti will have a significant impact on the town centre, bringing increased footfall and revenue into the town centre economy, as well as attracting new visitors.

Visit www.rugbyfirst.org for more information, to book a stall, or to sponsor the festival.

For more informaton or to find out how to book a stall, telephone Rugby First on (01788) 569436.

