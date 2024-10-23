Father and son plot sparkling future with Ovenu Rugby as demand heats up!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dave Simmonds of oven cleaning service Ovenu Rugby has recruited son Alan to help him meet the demands of a growing client base.

In addition, the 62-year-old hopes the former procurement manager will take over the business from him when he retires in a few years’ time.

According to Dave, who reckons to have restored the sparkle to almost 8,000 ovens over the past 15 years, his 27-year-old son is already relishing his change of career.

He said: “I’ve built strong relationships with my clients over the years, many of whom have been with me from the beginning.

Father and son duo Alan and Dave Simmonds of Ovenu Rugby

“Taking on Alan as oven technician and investing in a second van means that we can reduce appointment waiting times while meeting the increasing demand for our high-quality service.

“It’s also part of my long-term goal to eventually hand over the reins, allowing me to enjoy my retirement knowing the business is in safe hands.”

Alan, who studied business administration and management at Warwickshire College, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having also worked for several years as a shift manager at a local McDonalds.

He said: “I appreciate the flexibility this role offers, as it allows me to manage my own schedule and achieve a better work-life balance. It’s highly rewarding, and I also have the opportunity to work alongside and learn from my dad.”

The father-son partnership is already yielding great results for Ovenu Rugby. Previously booked six to seven weeks in advance, the duo has significantly reduced waiting times while dealing with new client enquiries.

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of Ovenu, commented: “It’s really inspiring to see family businesses like Dave’s flourishing. Bringing Alan on board is a fantastic way to ensure continuity and uphold the exceptional standards that Dave has delivered over the past 15 years. I hope that one day, Alan will also experience the many rewards of being his own boss.”

As well as the market town, Ovenu Rugby also covers Leamington, Warwick, Coventry, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Kenilworth, Stratford, Shipston, Southam, Gaydon and surrounding areas.